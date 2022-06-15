Gilbert (7-2) allowed four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six shutout innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Twins.

It was a low-scoring battle early on, but Gilbert got the support he needed with two-run home runs from Eugenio Suarez and Ty France. This was Gilbert's sixth straight quality start after achieving the feat just once in his first seven outings. It's also the fourth time the right-hander has kept runs off the board. He's now at a 2.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 76:23 K:BB across 77 innings overall. The 25-year-old projects for a home start versus the Angels this weekend.