Gilbert (11-5) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out nine across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers.

Gilbert turned in arguably his best start of the season and tallied nine strikeouts in a start for the first time since May 17. He racked up 17 swinging strikes on 84 total pitches to back the result, and he has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in three consecutive outings. For the season, he owns a 3.35 ERA with a 142:42 K:BB.