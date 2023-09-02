Gilbert didn't factor into the decision in the Mariners' loss to the Mets on Friday, recording nine strikeouts while allowing an earned run on seven hits and no walks over 6.2 innings.

The right-hander served up his third straight quality start but failed to come up with his third victory in that span thanks to the dominance of opposing starter Kodai Senga. Gilbert pounded 67 of his 97 pitches in for strikes while making just one major mistake in the form of a sixth-inning, game-tying solo home run by Brandon Nimmo. He has now allowed three runs or less in six of his last seven turns, a stretch in which he boasts a 4-0 mark, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 across 43.1 innings. Gilbert's next opportunity to get back in the win column arrives in a tough road matchup against the Reds next week.