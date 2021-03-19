Gilbert won't pitch in any more Cactus League games this spring as the Mariners seek to manage his innings, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's possible Gilbert is already one of the Mariners' top six starters, as he posted a 2.13 ERA and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate in 26 starts across three levels of the minors in 2019, topping out at Double-A. He could make his big-league debut fairly early in the season, but the Mariners have no interest in giving him credit for a year of service time, so that won't happen until late April at the earliest.