Gilbert (1-2) allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out seven across five innings, earning the win over the Angels on Sunday.

Gilbert allowed a first-inning home run to Justin Upton, who was the first batter he faced. However, Gilbert fired four scoreless frames through five innings of work. Despite walking four batters, he struck out a career-high seven en route to his first win. The 24-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP with 23 strikeouts and 21.2 innings.