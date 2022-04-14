Gilbert (1-0) earned the win after giving up one unearned run on four hits across five innings. He registered four strikeouts and zero walks.

Gilbert scattered three hits across four innings and got the first two batters to ground out in the fifth inning before Adam Engel reached second base following an error by Cal Raleigh. Engel came home to score when the subsequent batter -- Jake Burger -- singled on a pop up to short left field, but Gilbert got out of the inning by striking out the dangerous Luis Robert. Through two starts, Gilbert has given up only two runs across 10 innings while posting an 11:1 K:BB ratio. He's tentatively slated to pitch next Tuesday against the Rangers.