Gilbert (4-2) tossed 5.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks to pick up the win Sunday against the Angels. He struck out a career-high nine.

Gilbert struck out six of the first seven batters he faced and held the Angels off the board until Jose Iglesias got to him with a two-run single in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old rookie has settled in nicely through his first 11 big-league starts, posting a 3.50 ERA and sparkling 0.98 WHIP to go with a 62:12 K:BB over 54 innings. Gilbert has fanned 23 against just four walks across 18 innings of work in his first three July starts.