Gilbert (6-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings against the Astros. He struck out three.

Gilbert walked two batters in the first inning and eventually one came around to score on an RBI single from Yordan Alvarez. The right-hander got tagged for two more runs on back-to-back RBI knocks from Alvarez and Kyle Tucker in the third, but Gilbert was able to settle down after that and notched his fifth straight quality start. Across 12 starts and 71 innings, he sports a 2.41 ERA with a 70:22 K:BB. Gilbert's next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's contest against Minnesota.