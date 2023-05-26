Gilbert (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out six over eight innings to earn the win Thursday over the Athletics.
Gilbert allowed two of the first four batters he faced to record a hit, with Seth Brown taking him deep for a two-run home run. After that Gilbert allowed just one more single while throwing just 77 pitches (59 strikes) in an efficient start. The right-hander has six quality starts among his 10 outings this season, and this was the second time he issued no walks. For the season, he's at a 3.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 69;10 K:BB through 60 innings. Gilbert will likely be tested a bit more in a home start versus the Yankees next week.
