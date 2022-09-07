Gilbert (12-5) allowed five hits and hit one batter with a pitch while striking out nine over six shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the White Sox.

Gilbert has looked more like he did in April with 12 scoreless innings and 18 strikeouts across his first two starts of September. The right-hander threw 62 of 101 pitches for strikes Tuesday, including an impressive 18 whiffs. He's down to a 3.23 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 151:42 K:BB through 161.2 innings through 28 starts this year. Gilbert lines up for a home start versus the Padres next week.