Gilbert struck out eight and gave up four runs on five hits and no walks across six innings during Tuesday's 11-inning loss to the Brewers. He did not factor in the decision.

The 25-year-old appeared poised for a brief outing as he gave up three runs and labored through the first three frames, but he rebounded strong with the only baserunner allowed over the next three innings being a solo homer by Willy Adames. Gilbert generated just eight swinging strikes but kept the Brewers guessing and had 25 called strikes, and he's recorded at least six strikeouts in all four of his starts this season. The right-hander will carry a 3.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB across 22.2 frames into his next outing, which projects to come next week in Philadelphia.