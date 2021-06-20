Gilbert completed 5.2 innings against the Rays on Saturday, giving up four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven in a no-decision.

Gilbert entered the contest having yielded only six earned runs over his previous 21.2 innings. He wasn't quite as effective against Tampa Bay, though the right-hander did manage to tie his season high with seven strikeouts while inducing 14 swings-and-misses. The rookie's campaign got off to a rough start with two straight losses, but he has avoided falling into the loss column in each of his past five outings. Gilbert will carry a 4.50 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come on the road against the White Sox next Saturday.