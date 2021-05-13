Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed that Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Tacoma to start Thursday's game against Cleveland, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Two of Seattle's top prospects will be making their MLB debuts Thursday, as Servais also confirmed that highly touted outfielder Jarred Kelenic would also join the Mariners for the start of their seven-game homestand. The 24-year-old Gilbert dazzled across three minor-league stops during the 2019 season, posting a cumulative 2.13 ERA while striking out 165 over 135 frames. The right-hander's deep, four-pitch repertoire and ability to make bats miss is enough to make him worthy of a flier in most fantasy leagues.