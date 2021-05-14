Gilbert (0-1) took the 4-2 loss against Cleveland in his major-league debut Thursday, allowing four runs and five hits with five strikeouts in four innings.

It was a mixed bag for Gilbert's first start as the four runs and two home runs isn't optimal, but five strikeouts and zero walks are encouraging for the young starter's potential. More run support can be expected as Gilbert lines up to potentially face the White Sox in his next start.