Gilbert was invited to the Mariners' big-league camp Thursday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Gilbert only has 26 total professional starts to his name, but he's already knocking on the door of the majors. He recorded a 2.13 ERA and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate across three levels in his lone professional season in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic robbed him of the chance of pushing for a big-league debut with another strong campaign in the upper minors last year. Whether or not Gilbert is given a legitimate shot to win an Opening Day roster spot remains to be seen, but even if he isn't, his debut may not be far away.
