Gilbert (13-7) took the loss against Texas on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.

Gilbert wasn't exactly impressive in the outing, notching twice as many walks (four) as punchouts (two), though one of the free passes was intentional. Still, the right-hander fell one out shy of a quality start and kept Seattle in the contest despite a listless performance by the team's offense. Gilbert was tagged with his second straight loss after going 8-0 over 13 games between July 4 and Sept. 11. He lines up for one more regular-season start, tentatively slated as a rematch with Texas late next week, this time in Seattle.