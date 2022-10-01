Gilbert allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over eight innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Friday.

Gilbert pitched well enough to win, but he didn't get the necessary run support. He allowed more than one run just once in six starts in September, yielding eight runs across 36 innings in that span for an ERA of 2.00. His gem Friday lowered his season ERA to 3.20 with a 1.18 WHIP and 174:49 K:BB through 185.2 innings across 32 starts. He is tentatively lined up for one more regular-season start during next week's series versus the Tigers, though the Mariners may opt to hold him in reserve if he figures into their playoff rotation.