Gilbert (2-0) recorded the win against Texas on Wednesday, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed six hits and struck out four.

Only one of the six hits against Gilbert went for extra bases, and he finished his outing without issuing a walk for his second straight appearance. The right-hander went exactly five innings in his previous two starts, so his ability to pitch into the seventh and register a quality start Wednesday was a pleasant development for his fantasy managers. Gilbert has allowed only one earned run over his three outings this season, good for a tidy 0.54 ERA. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to take place in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.