Gilbert did not factor into the decision in the Mariners' Cactus League loss to the Royals on Wednesday, firing two scoreless innings during which he issued a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

While Seattle's bullpen would go on to surrender nine runs, Gilbert's dominant performance did not portend any of what was to come. The talented right-hander put together a nearly perfect performance as he begins a process of trying to be more creative with his pitch mix in deeper counts and attacking right-handed hitters, who have a .741 OPS against him thus far in his career. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Gilbert feels the most comfortable he has to date entering a season, partly due to his experience and the addition of a splitter that he is hoping will make him less predictable. "I have more options this year," Gilbert said. "The main thing is just not getting yourself boxed in, especially in this league. ,,,I have to really find a way to get myself out if I get myself in a jam with guys on and I'm behind in the count, being able to get out of that. And I think I have the weapons to do that now."