Gilbert allowed an earned run on two hits and no walks while recording four strikeouts across two innings in a Cactus League loss to the Angels on Sunday.

The 23-year-old provided plenty of reason for optimism with his outing against an Angels lineup replete with regulars, and one of his four strikeouts on the afternoon notably came against Mike Trout. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Gilbert featured his fastball, slider and curveball during the outing and overcame a bit of adversity by working out of a second-inning jam. "He's pretty close," manager Scott Servais said. "Certainly last year did him no favors and the fact that he wasn't able to pitch in a competitive game. ... But super, super high ceiling for this kid, and I love the way he goes about his business and what his future holds."