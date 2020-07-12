Gilbert started Saturday's intrasquad game and impressed with his pitch arsenal, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Johns reports Gilbert not only flashed his mid-90s fastball during the outing, but his effective array of offspeed pitches as well. The 2018 first-round pick gave up one run over his two innings, getting tagged for an RBI double by 2019 Double-A Arkansas teammate Donovan Walton. However, he did retire the likes of veterans Dee Gordon and Daniel Vogelbach -- the latter on a strikeout -- and enjoyed his first experience pitching at T-Mobile Park, irrespective of the empty stands. "It was kind of a weird situation, but just getting in innings here at T-Mobile at the Major League stadium before you debut, you can't put a price on that. It's really valuable," Gilbert said. "It's not packed with fans, but when I got on the mound, it felt like any other game."