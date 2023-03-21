Gilbert was credited with a win in Monday's Cactus League victory over the Brewers, firing four scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and recorded five strikeouts.

Gilbert's most impressive spring training outing yet saw him match the four innings he'd worked his last time out against the Royals, except the right-hander kept his scorecard free of any runs after giving up to two to Kansas City. Gilbert now has a 3.55 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 12.2 innings in Cactus League play, and Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports the 25-year-old was particularly happy with how his new split-changeup continued to progress. "That was probably one of the best days I felt with it," Gilbert said of his new pitch. "If it stays where it was today, I would be thrilled with it for sure."