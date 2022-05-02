Gilbert (4-0) picked up the win against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Even without his best control, Gilbert still managed to hang zeros on the scoreboard en route to his fourth win in five starts. The 24-year-old right-hander has allowed a total of 18 hits in 28 innings this season, and only two of those hits have gone for home runs. He seems to be in the midst of a breakout with a 0.64 ERA early on, though he could stand to up his strikeouts to help stave off the eventual BABIP and left-on-base regression.