Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Lands with M's at No. 14 overall
The Mariners have selected Gilbert with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Gilbert's stock may have peaked last summer in the Cape Cod League when his fastball was sitting in the mid-90s, but after a velocity dip to start his junior year at Stetson, his fastball has ticked back up, as has his draft stock. As one would expect, Gilbert has dominated against Atlantic Sun hitters, notching a 2.61 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 134:20 K:BB through 93 innings. The 21-year-old righty has an innings-eating 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame, which allows his fastball to play up even more thanks to excellent extension. His secondaries receive mixed reviews, with some evaluators touting the changeup as a potential out pitch down the road, and others favoring his spike curveball or slider. Regardless of how his secondary offerings are ranked, it's clear that he will need to refine his arsenal for him to make it as more than a No. 4 starter. While Stetson may not be a blue-blood baseball powerhouse, Corey Kluber and Jacob deGrom are counted among its alumni, and if he can improve his secondaries, Gilbert has a chance to eventually join them as frontline starters in the big leagues.
