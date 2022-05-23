Gilbert allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in seven innings during Sunday's loss to the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gilbert posted his second consecutive quality start while throwing 70 of his 100 pitches for strikes during Sunday's outing. However, the 25-year-old didn't get much run support from the Mariners and was forced to settle for a no-decision. After accumulating four straight wins between April and early May, the right-hander has failed to pick up a win in his last four starts. Gilbert tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Astros on Saturday.