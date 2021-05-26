Gilbert went four innings in a 4-3 win Tuesday versus Oakland, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts in a no-decision.

Gilbert allowed all four hits and both runs in the second but sent every Athletic's batter dugout in the first, third and fourth other than a Sean Murphy HBP. Manager Scott Servais opted to remove Gilbert prior to the fifth with the top of Oakland's lineup due up despite only 78 pitches. He lines up to try for his first win at home against Oakland on Memorial Day.