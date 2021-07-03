Gilbert allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings Friday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Gilbert was cruising early on but allowed two runs to score in the third due to a pair of errors in the inning. He got through a clean fourth but then allowed a third run to cross home in the fifth on an RBI double off the bat of Charlie Culberson. The 24-year-old southpaw came back out for the sixth and was able to record two outs but was then replaced by Kenyan Middleton with his pitch count at 101 and a right-handed hitter stepping up. Overall, Gilbert has held his own pretty well with a 4.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB over 41.2 innings. He's lined up for a home matchup against the Yankees next week.