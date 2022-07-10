Gilbert allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Gilbert took a no-decision for the first time since June 3. The nine hits and four runs he allowed both matched season highs, though it was a positive to see him not issue a walk for the fifth time in 18 starts. The right-hander threw 69 of 99 pitches for strikes, but recorded only nine whiffs. Gilbert has a 2.80 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 100:29 K:BB through 106 innings this season. He's projected for one more start before the All-Star break, which is expected to be a road matchup with the Rangers next weekend.