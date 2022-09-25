Gilbert allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters over five innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Saturday.

Gilbert never settled into a groove in the outing, allowing at least one run in each of his first four frames. The right-hander had struck out nine or more batters in three of his previous four starts but punched out only three Royals on Saturday. Gilbert also saw his six-game stretch of allowing two or fewer earned runs come to an end, though Seattle's offense helped him avoid taking a loss. He still owns a strong 3.29 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 13-6 record in his second major-league campaign.