Gilbert (10-3) earned the win Tuesday in San Diego after giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits with one strikeout and three walks over 5.1 innings.

The right-hander generated only eight whiffs on 101 pitches (61 strikes) and set a season low with just one strikeout versus the Padres, but he was able to limit the damage against him. Gilbert has won five of his past six outings and has a 2.61 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 93:29 K:BB across 100 innings for the campaign.