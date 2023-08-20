Gilbert (11-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings against the Astros. He struck out three.

Gilbert turned in his fourth quality start of his last five appearances, allowing two runners to score despite surrendering eight hits Saturday. The win was his 11th of the campaign -- tied for the 10th most in MLB -- and marked his ninth consecutive start that didn't result in a loss. Over that stretch, Gilbert owns a 3.07 ERA and a 53:8 K:BB in 55.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start against the Royals, who chased him after 4.1 innings the last time they met.