Gilbert (10-4) took the loss to the Astros on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking one over six innings.

Gilbert was very efficient Saturday, throwing 63 of 89 pitches for strikes across six frames. The eight strikeouts were a season high for the young righty. Gilbert did not allow a home run in the contest, but the Astros were able to knock in two runs against him, both on doubles. Despite picking up a loss, Gilbert earned a quality start, his ninth of the year. He will take a 2.77 ERA into his next appearance.