Gilbert (13-6) allowed one run on four hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out 11 and earning a win over the Angels.

Gilbert was locked in Monday, setting new season bests in strikeouts (11) and whiffs (21). He worked through five shutout frames before giving up an RBI sacrifice fly to Taylor Ward in the sixth inning. Gilbert is 3-1 with a stellar 0.78 ERA and 34:5 K:BB over his last four starts. Through 172.2 innings this season, the 25-year-old is sporting a 3.13 ERA. Gilbert is lined up to start in Kansas City this weekend.