Gilbert's next start will be pushed back a day and he will now take the ball Wednesday in Philadelphia, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Seattle has decided to flip-flop Gilbert and Marco Gonzales, who will move up a day to start Tuesday. Gilbert will now go more than a week between starts after he allowed four runs over six frames against Milwaukee last Tuesday.
More News
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Strikes out seven in first win•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Impresses in Monday's start•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Working on new pitch this spring•