Gilbert's start was pushed back to Wednesday because he felt muscle spasms in the scapula area while working out Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gilbert was supposed to take the hill against the Phillies on Tuesday, but the Mariners will have the right-hander move back a day as a precautionary move. Divish notes the right-hander threw in Philadelphia on Monday and felt fine, but the Mariners won't take any chances with the 25-year-old. Marco Gonzales is starting Tuesday's series opener in Gilbert's absence.