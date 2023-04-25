Gilbert's next start will be pushed back a day, and he'll now in line to take the hill Wednesday in Philadelphia, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Seattle has decided to flip Gilbert and Marco Gonzales, who will move up a day to start Tuesday. Gilbert will now go more than a week between starts after he allowed four runs over six frames against Milwaukee last Tuesday.
More News
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Strikes out seven in first win•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Impresses in Monday's start•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Working on new pitch this spring•