Gilbert allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six inning versus Oakland on Monday. He did not factor in the decision.

Gilbert was in line for the win when he exited the game, but Oakland rallied to tie it up in the eighth inning. The right-hander remains in search of his first major-league win, but he's seen improvement in his two starts against Oakland this year, both of which were no-decisions. He's posted a 5.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 16.2 innings since he was called up on May 13. The rookie lines up for a road start versus the Angels this weekend.