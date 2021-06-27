Gilbert's Saturday start against the White Sox was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to rain and will resume Sunday. He struck out three and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.

Gilbert threw 28 pitches (19 strikes), which likely means he'll be replaced when the game resumes Sunday. If he does indeed get pulled, he could potentially return to the mound in less than the normal four days of rest if the Mariners want to explore that option.