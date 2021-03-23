Gilbert was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gilbert only threw two official innings this spring as the team seeks to manage his workload. However, he pitched well at Double-A Arkansas in 2019 and also impressed at the alternate site last season. As a result, he's nearly major-league ready and should join the team's rotation sometime relatively early on in the campaign.
