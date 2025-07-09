Gilbert (2-3) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 10-3 rout at the hands of the Yankees. He struck out five.

The right-hander traded zeros with Will Warren through four innings but faded after that, with a three-run blast by Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth accounting for most of the damage off Gilbert. It marks the third time in his last four starts that Gilbert's been tagged for at least four runs, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 6.20 ERA while being taken deep five times in 20.1 innings. He'll get one more chance to get on track before the All-Star break, but he's lined up for a tough road matchup Sunday in Detroit.