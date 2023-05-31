Gilbert (3-3) surrendered seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out four in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

Gilbert's night got started with a 38-pitch first inning during which the Yankees put three runs on the board off a couple of singles, a walk and an error by Eugenio Suarez. He was unable to really get going from there. He wound up allowing a three-run homer to Anthony Volpe in the third and then a solo blast to Greg Allen in the fourth before his day was all said and done. Tuesday was just the second time this season Gilbert has given up multiple homers and failed to reach five innings in a game. His four strikeouts also tied his season low. Still, the 26-year-old currently owns a 6.6 K/BB, which would be the best average of his career and he seems to be getting a bit unlucky as a has a 3.14 FIP in comparison to a 4.08 ERA. His 0.98 WHIP is currently tied for third-best in baseball and he'll look to get back on track next week in a road matchup with the Padres.