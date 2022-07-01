Gilbert (9-3) earned the win over Oakland on Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters over six innings.

In comparison to Gilbert's body of work this season, Thursday's performance was relatively disappointing. He tied a season low with three strikeouts and a season worst with four earned runs, yet the right-hander managed to notch his fourth victory over his past five starts. Gilbert has blossomed in his sophomore MLB campaign, posting a 2.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 92:26 K:BB over 94.2 innings. He's tied for the second in the American League with nine wins.