Gilbert will start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The highly touted prospect will get his chance to face a formidable lineup that should include the likes of Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, which should serve as a good litmus test for where he is in his development. Gilbert's last time on a mound in a live game also came against the Angels on March 10 of last year before spring training was shut down due to COVID-19, and the right-hander projects to get at least a couple of more starting opportunities before likely beginning the season at Triple-A Tacoma.
More News
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Unlikely to make Opening Day squad•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Chance at No. 6 spot in rotation•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Gets camp invite•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Could see late-season opportunity•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Impresses in intrasquad start•
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Unlikely to debut in 2020•