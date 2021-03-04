Gilbert will start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The highly touted prospect will get his chance to face a formidable lineup that should include the likes of Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, which should serve as a good litmus test for where he is in his development. Gilbert's last time on a mound in a live game also came against the Angels on March 10 of last year before spring training was shut down due to COVID-19, and the right-hander projects to get at least a couple of more starting opportunities before likely beginning the season at Triple-A Tacoma.

