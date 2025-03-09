Gilbert gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, striking out three in 1.2 innings.

Gilbert served up two home runs, one off the bat of Pete Crow-Armstrong and another to Miguel Amaya in the second inning. In three Cactus League starts during exhibition play, Gilbert holds a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with eight punchouts over 5.1 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander received the first All-Star nod of his career and led MLB in WHIP (0.89), innings pitched (208.2) and starts (33) in 2024, and Gilbert's spot atop Seattle's rotation should carry even more importance while George Kirby (shoulder) is shut down from throwing.