Gilbert (2-2) earned the win Sunday against Cleveland after tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while fanning six.

Gilbert began his MLB career with two straight losses but has bounced back since then, and he's given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his last four appearances -- going 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA in that span. The right-hander will try to continue his excellent run of form in his upcoming start, scheduled for next weekend at home against the Rays.