Gilbert reached his innings limit for 2019 and will be shut down rather than pitching in the Texas League playoffs, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gilbert reached his innings limit of 135 innings after his last start, but the Mariners still planned to let him pitch in the playoffs. He struggled in that start and the subsequent bullpen session, causing the organization go with the original plan. The 22-year-old was promoted to Double-A in mid-July and had a 2.88 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 56:25 K:BB over 50 innings with Arkansas.