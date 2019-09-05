Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Shut down for 2019
Gilbert reached his innings limit for 2019 and will be shut down rather than pitching in the Texas League playoffs, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gilbert reached his innings limit of 135 innings after his last start, but the Mariners still planned to let him pitch in the playoffs. He struggled in that start and the subsequent bullpen session, causing the organization go with the original plan. The 22-year-old was promoted to Double-A in mid-July and had a 2.88 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 56:25 K:BB over 50 innings with Arkansas.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start