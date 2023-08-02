Gilbert did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out five.

Jarren Duran's two-run homer in the third inning was the lone blemish on Gilbert's line Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander has held opponents to two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts -- he's 4-0 with a 2.82 ERA in that span (38.1 innings). Overall, Gilbert is 9-5 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 126:24 K:BB across 22 starts (130.2 innings) this season. He's currently slated for a home matchup with the Padres in his next outing.