Gilbert allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Monday.

Gilbert was mostly solid aside from a pair of home runs by Logan O'Hoppe that accounted for all three runs on the Seattle starter's line. Gilbert has four quality starts in his last five outings, and he hasn't taken a loss since June 28. He's at a 3.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 176:31 K:BB through 174 innings over 29 starts this season. The 26-year-old is projected for a tough home start against the Dodgers this weekend.