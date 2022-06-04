Gilbert allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings, taking a no-decision versus the Rangers on Friday.

Gilbert was solid, but a pair of RBI doubles to Corey Seager and Kole Calhoun in the sixth inning left the game tied when the 25-year-old exited. He had gone seven innings in each of his last three starts, but this was still his fourth straight quality start. The right-hander is cruising in his second big-league season, posting a 2.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 67:19 K:BB across 65 innings in 11 starts. He'll look to improve on his 5-2 record next week in a tough road start versus the Astros.