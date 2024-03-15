Gilbert has allowed a combined 10 runs on nine hits, three walks and a hit batsman over the 4.1 innings covering his last two Cactus League starts.

The talented right-hander was hit hard by both the Rangers and Padres in those outings, giving up a pair of home runs to the latter. However, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports manager Scott Servais wasn't discouraged by Gilbert's overall performance versus San Diego, with the Seattle skipper noting "Logan's stuff today was the best it has been all spring," while complimenting the life on his fastball and the late movement on his secondary pitches after that outing. Gilbert maintains he feels "pretty comfortable" after three Cactus League outings, and he lines up for what will likely be two more opportunities to work out any kinks before the start of the season.